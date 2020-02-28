|
|
Lydia Gallo
Wall - Lydia Gallo went to be with our Lord Jesus on February 27, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born and raised in Jersey City, the daughter of Nicola & Maria Natelli of Gioi, Italy. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 45 years, Joseph J. Gallo; her brothers Mario & Anthony & her sisters Gina Ruocco & Anna Natelli.
Lydia worked as a civilian supervisor in the Armed Service Forces before her marriage to Joe, and her eventual relocation to Kenilworth. Lydia's family came first in her life; she was a loving wife and mother and together with Joe they raised 4 daughters.
Lydia was an active parishioner of St Theresa's Church, Kenilworth where she was a member of the Rosary Altar Society and served as secretary and treasurer of Catholic Daughters. She also spent many a Friday night making pizza for Bingo players at St Theresa's. She loved crocheting and made beautiful baby blankets for all of her grandchildren. She never said no to a game of Mah Jong, spending many enjoyable hours playing with her sister Gina & close friends. She loved playing card games especially Poker and loved to travel.
She is survived by her daughters, Diana Manning, Lana Gallo & her partner Nan Sullivan, Rosemary Bradley & her husband Gerard, Karen Rimi & her husband Jim; grandchildren Michele, Marc, Richard, Gregory, Rachel, Corinne, Marisa & Emma; great grandchildren, Maya, Luke, Jameson, Ella, Evy, Isla, Dominic, Henry, Lily, Esther, Asher, Alice and many nieces & nephews.
Viewing will be on Sunday from 1-5pm at the Mastapeter Funeral Home, 400 Faitoute Ave, Roselle Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St Theresa Church, Kenilworth, on Monday at 10:30am with entombment to follow at Graceland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in Lydia's name.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020