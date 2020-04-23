|
|
Lydia Johanna Hernandez
Manchester - Lydia Johanna (Jo) Hernandez, 78, of Manchester, NJ, passed away on April 11, 2020, at home with her family by her side. She was born and resided in Cape May Court House, NJ, leaving there temporarily to attend college at West Virginia Institute of Technology. Jo was married in 1964 to an Air Force officer and for the next 20 years supported his career and raised her children at numerous assignment locations. In 1982 the family moved to Ocean Township, NJ and while there she worked for Investment Advisers and Consultants as a compliance officer. After her retirement in 2003, she and her husband moved to the Renaissance at Manchester, where she enjoyed making new friends and participating in the social activities. Throughout her life, she was happiest when spending time in Stone Harbor, NJ sitting on the beach surrounded by family and friends. Jo was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and she will be missed.
Jo was predeceased by her parents John and Lydia Battendieri. She is survived by her devoted husband Louis Hernandez, Jr., her loving daughters Lisa H. Kaes and her husband David, and Trisha H. Gallagher; her grandchildren Max Kaes, Skyler Kaes, Cole Gallagher and Liam Gallagher; her sister Jennifer Criss and her husband George, and her brother John and his wife Fran.
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, Manchester, NJ. Please offer your condolences at www.andersoncampbellmanchester.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020