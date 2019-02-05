|
|
Lydia Marie Hulse
Allen, TX - Lydia Marie Hulse, born October, 7, 1942, age 76, was a longtime resident of Freehold, New Jersey. She passed this earthly plane to be with our good Lord and her beloved family, on January 31, 2019.
Lydia moved to Allen, Texas, with her son Douglas to be with her other son William and family in 2014.
She was surrounded by her sons as she peacefully passed at the McKinney, Texas, Medical Center.
Lydia graduated from Freehold High School in 1959 and attended classes at Brookdale Community College.
She was a lifelong Christian, and member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Freehold.
A highly accomplished career woman, Lydia worked as both a computer programmer and methods analysts. Her previously employment included work for Worthington Biochemical Corporation, Exxon-Mobile Chemical Corporation, Charles Besler Company and she retired from Philips Lighting Corporation.
She was also an honorable member of the Civil Air Patrol in her youth. Lydia was an accomplished world traveler. As a hobby she visited dozens of countries worldwide and was proud to be able to set foot on all seven world continents.
Lydia was pre-deceased by her parents, Peter Samuel Elff in 1990, Mary Zolotuchin Elff, 1981, her beloved husband of 48 years, William Denise Hulse II in 2008, and her fiancé George W. Triblehorn Jr., in 2012.
She is survived by her loving brother, Walter Peter Elff and his wife Mary Elff, her son, William Denise Hulse III and is wife Anna Hulse, her son, Douglas Robert Hulse and his wife Kathleen Hulse, her grandchildren William, Brian and Isaac Hulse whom she adored, a cousin Toni Button, sister-in laws, Susan Sweetman, Debra Marcum and Elaine Ten Houve; and several wonderful nieces, nephews and their families.
Per her request there will be no viewing or services. Donations if desired can be made in her memory to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 33 Throckmorton Street, Freehold NJ 07728. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 5, 2019