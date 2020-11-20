Lydia Rita DeFerro



On Monday, November 16, 2020, Lydia Rita DeFerro, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at the age of 98. Lydia was born on July 28, 1922 in Watertown, MA to Angelo and Lydia Duest. She was raised in Watertown, MA and met her husband of 55 years in Boston, MA while volunteering at the USO. On October 29, 1944 she married Oreste DeFerro. They eventually settled in Middletown, NJ and together they raised three daughters, Patricia, Jean and Donna.



Lydia had a true passion and undeniable love for her daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She played an irreplaceable role in supporting and raising each of her three children, and six grandchildren.. She always encouraged each of them to pursue their own dreams and passions. To know Lydia would be to know that you would never be forgotten when it was time for Christmas cards, Easter baskets, or just treats for a special occasion. She was known to be a great dancer and with her late husband Oreste, were known to cut a rug with dances like the jitterbug. We hope her and Oreste are reunited and dancing again.



Lydia was preceded in death by her husband Oreste and all her siblings: Dr. Lloyd Duest of Sarasota, FL, Virgina Coombs of South Bend IN, Frank Duest of Medfield, MA, Verna Scribner of Delray Beach, FL, Mark Duest of Harwich, MA and Richard Duest of Watertown, MA . She is survived by her three daughters, Patricia Mullins of Deltona, FL , Jean DeBellas of Lake Mary, FL and Donna Ridgeway of Fair Haven, NJ; grandchildren Shaun Mullins, Lauren DeBellas Miller, Max DeBellas, Jake, Kate & Margot Ridgeway as well as great grand-children Braden and Haylee Mullins, Alex and Max Miller.



Due to the current health situation, all services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.









