Lyle A. Collett
1929 - 2020
Lyle A. Collett

Whiting - Lyle A. Collett, 91, of the Whiting section of Manchester Twp., passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was born in Aurora, Nebraska on April 15, 1929. He was the son of Lila Jane and Joseph Collett. He grew up in Coffeyville, Kansas where he attended school. In July 1950 he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served until July, 1954. He joined the American legion Post here in Whiting when he and his wife Pauline A. Collett moved here after retirement from Randolph, NJ.

He is survived by his sons Duane and his wife Debra of Ghent, NJ Dean of New York and Warren Lee and his wife Dawn as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was employed by Elastimold & Buchanan Construction Products, a division of Ideal Co., from which he retired.

Lyle enjoyed the outdoors especially gardening and flower raising, He was a masterful carver.

Committal is private with interment at Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle NJ Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. Arrangements are by Anderson & Campbell Funeral, 115 Lacey Rd. Whiting.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
