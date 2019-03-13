|
Lyman W. Barnes
Lakewood - Lyman W. Barnes, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Lyman was born in Pennsylvania, raised in Neptune and lived in Wall for 40 years before moving to Brick and then Lakewood five years ago. He worked as a lineman at Jersey Central Power & Light Company in Freehold for 36 years before retiring in 1996. He was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling and sports. Lyman's greatest joy in life was spending time with his cherished family and coaching his children in sports throughout the years.
He was predeceased by his parents, Delia and Harold W. Barnes and sisters, Shirley Mount and Lorraine Barnes. Lyman is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Diane E. (Rosenfeld); loving children, Lyman J. Barnes and his wife, Mary Beth of Logan Township, Timothy S. Barnes and his wife, Maria of Wadsworth, OH, Stephen H. Barnes and his wife, Erica of Berwyn, PA; grandchildren, Hillery, Brendan, Matthew, Ashley, Harrison and Elle; sister Elise Martell of Brick; as well as several nieces, nephews and friends.
In accordance with the family's wishes a private cremation took place. A memorial visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home in Wall on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4-8PM. Memorial remarks will take place in the funeral home at 7PM and a prayer service will be conducted at 7:30PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the (https://www.kidney.org/) at 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 13, 2019