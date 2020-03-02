|
Lyne Ann Buck
Toms River -
Lyne Ann Buck, 67, of Toms River, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born January 2, 1953 in Long Branch NJ to Betty & Woodlyne Bowne and later adopted by Boyd Mason, the only father she had ever known.
Lyne graduated from Raritan HS in Hazlet, NJ and began working at Foodtown, where she met her soon-to-be husband Bill. Together they bought their first house in Cliffwood Beach where they lived for 7 years. All the while, they were busy planning & building Lyne's dream home, just a town away in Aberdeen, where they enjoyed 31 happy years together before retiring to Toms River.
Regardless of the address, Lyne left her signature, she enjoyed gardening, collecting and creating artful crafts. She loved being an Aunt and was always ready to lend an ear, entertain with a craft or bake one of her amazing angel food cakes (the secret is in the icing).
Lyne is survived by her husband of 47 years, Bill Buck. She is also survived by her sisters Beth Decker & Colleen Carricarte, brothers Alex Mason & Jeff Mason and her in-laws John Buck & Kathie Mason along with many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Lyne is predeceased by her parents Betty & Boyd Mason and her brother Gary Mason.
Visitation will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 2-5pm at the Quinn Hopping Funeral Home, 26 Mule Road, Toms River, NJ. Funeral services will follow at 4:30 pm at the funeral home. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to: Manchester Little League "Mason Memorial Fund" PO Box 216 Lakehurst NJ, 08733
For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.quinn-hoppingfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020