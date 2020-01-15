Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
115 Lacey Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-5700
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
115 Lacey Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
115 Lacey Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
115 Lacey Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
Lynn Ann Szymanski

Lynn Ann Szymanski Obituary
Lynn Ann Szymanski

Whiting - Lynn Ann Szymanski, 54 of Whiting, NJ died January 13, 2020 after a 14 yr. struggle with her illness in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Edison NJ, a graduate of JP Stevens HS. Lynn is predeceased by her Father Stanley. She is survived by her Mother Julia; brothers Michael, Stanley & wife Harmony; sisters Diane & husband Joe, and Carol; her nieces and nephews, Virginia, Victoria, Joseph, Julia, Dean and Myles. She also leaves many family and many friends who loved her dearly. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cure Breast Cancer Foundation, 1122 Clifton Ave. Clifton, NJ 07013. ([email protected]) Visitation will be held at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 115 Lacey Road, Whiting, NJ 08759 on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5pm-9pm and Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9-11am. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11am at the funeral home. To send an online condolence please visit our website at www.andersoncampbellwhiting.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press & Home News Tribune from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
