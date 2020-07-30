1/
Lynn Goldsmith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynn Goldsmith

Howell - Lynn Goldsmith passed away at age 63 on Tuesday, July 28th in Lakewood, NJ. Beside her at the time of her passing was her only daughter, Shelby Goldsmith, and her son-in-law, Scott McAlister. She is predeceased by her husband Lawrence Goldsmith, her parents Gloria and Walter Jagielski, and her brother Walter Jagielski Jr. She is survived by her brother Bruce Jagielski and his family, as well as three nephews by her brother Walter Jagielski Jr. She had a big generous heart, made friends with everyone, had an extensive pink flamingo collection, wore multiple leopard prints at once, put confetti in every envelope she mailed, and always won in Scrabble. In her own summary, she loved "chocolate, rock & roll, antiquing, the pool, and the mountains in California." Her ashes will be placed alongside her husband's at Holmdel Cemetery & Mausoleum.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John F. Pfleger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved