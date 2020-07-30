Lynn Goldsmith



Howell - Lynn Goldsmith passed away at age 63 on Tuesday, July 28th in Lakewood, NJ. Beside her at the time of her passing was her only daughter, Shelby Goldsmith, and her son-in-law, Scott McAlister. She is predeceased by her husband Lawrence Goldsmith, her parents Gloria and Walter Jagielski, and her brother Walter Jagielski Jr. She is survived by her brother Bruce Jagielski and his family, as well as three nephews by her brother Walter Jagielski Jr. She had a big generous heart, made friends with everyone, had an extensive pink flamingo collection, wore multiple leopard prints at once, put confetti in every envelope she mailed, and always won in Scrabble. In her own summary, she loved "chocolate, rock & roll, antiquing, the pool, and the mountains in California." Her ashes will be placed alongside her husband's at Holmdel Cemetery & Mausoleum.









