Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Lynn Grace Reeves

Lynn Grace Reeves

Asbury Park - Lynn Grace Reeves, 55 of Asbury Park, departed this life on Monday, February 18, 2019, at Monmouth Medical Center. Lynn was an exceptional athlete in high school participating in track running the half mile, mile, and long-distance relays. She also was part of a summer softball league. Lynn graduated from Montclair State University in 1986. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch at 10:00 am. Cremation private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 21, 2019
