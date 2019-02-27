|
Lynn Marie Rayhon
Lakewood Twp. - Lynn Marie Rayhon, 67, of Lakewood Twp., NJ, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital, New York, NY. She was born in Lakewood Twp., NJ, and resided there her entire life.
Lynn was employed as a Child Support Supervisor for the Ocean County Board of Social Services for 38 years prior to her retirement in 2012.
Lynn was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Grace I. Westhall. She is survived by her beloved husband, David Dishler of Lakewood Twp., NJ; her sister-in-law, Marilyn Dishler; her nephew, Steven Dishler; numerous nieces and nephews in New Jersey and Florida; and by her precious pets, Onni and Ralphie Rose.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation from 11 AM-12 PM followed by her Funeral Service at 12 PM on Friday, March 1, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Spruce St., Lakewood Twp., NJ 08701. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lynn's memory to the , 2310 Route 34, Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736 or to the Ocean County Animal Shelter, 615 Freemont Ave., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527 and would be greatly appreciated. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 27, 2019