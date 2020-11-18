Lynn Rosenvinge Cross
Manalapan - Lynn Rosenvinge Cross, age 70 of Manalapan, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Perth Amboy she had resided in Manalapan since the mid 80s. Before her retirement in 2019 she was employed as a bus driver for the Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District for 12 years and prior to that she and her husband were the co-owners of Cross Food Concessions for 46 years. Lynn had an infectious smile, the biggest heart and a great sense of humor. She was extremely selfless who always put others before herself. Lynn will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is predeceased by her father John Rosenvinge, her husband Michael and her brother Cris Rosenvinge. Surviving are her mother Gloria Rosenvinge, her sons and their spouses Michael & Salisha Cross and Randy and Elizabeth Cross, her grandchildren Kayla, Isabella, Brielle, and Jacob, her siblings and their spouses Nelson & Carol Rosenvinge, Lois & Billy Wozniak, her sister and brother in-laws Donna Rosenvinge, Monica English, Ronald and Dennis Cross and Donald Krzyzkowski, her dear friends Judy and Lois Wiuff, many nieces, nephews and cousins and numerous friends from work.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 1 to 5pm at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin with a Remembrance Service at 3pm.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Lynn's name to Caring Hospice Services, 1090 King George's Post Rd, Suite 703, Edison, NJ 08837.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 100 visitors will be allowed in the funeral home at once and masks must be worn at all times. Completed arrangements, letters of condolence to the family, and directions may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com
.