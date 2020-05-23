Lynn Ward Higgins
Ocean Township - Lynn Ward Higgins passed peacefully at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center on May 22, 2020 after a long battle with chronic illness. She was attended in her final hours by her close family members.
Lynn was born on Feb. 23, 1948 in Jersey City, NJ to Herbert Ward and Rose Gunther Ward. She grew up in Fort Lee, NJ and attended Fort Lee High School, from which she graduated in 1966. She graduated from Douglass Residential College in 1970 with a degree in Economics.
Lynn pursued a career in computer programming, working for AT&T, Continental Insurance and CNA Insurance.
She married her husband of 49 years, Jim Higgins, in 1971. They lived in Mountain View, CA while Jim served in the U.S. Navy. Afterwards, they moved to Neptune, NJ and finally settled in Ocean Township, NJ, where they lived for many years.
Lynn is survived by her husband Jim; daughters Allison and Shannon; sons-in-law Bill and Ian; grandchildren Fiona, Connor and Owen; brother Wayne, sister-in-law Lucia, nephews Jeff and Anna; and cousins Joyce, Mary and Tommy.
A virtual memorial service will be held for family and friends. A private internment ceremony will be held by Lynn's immediate family.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Tisch MS Research Center of New York (tischms.org).
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 23 to May 24, 2020.