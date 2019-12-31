|
Lynne Glancy
Point Pleasant Beach - Lynne A. Glancy, age 83 of Point Pleasant Beach passed away on December 30, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Lynne has lived in Point Pleasant Beach since 1963. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert G. Glancy, son Robert S. Glancy and brother Robert L. Segtar. Surviving are her sons, Christopher Glancy, Gregory Glancy and his wife Cheryl, Stephen Glancy and Michael Glancy and his wife Kelly, and her five grandchildren, Stephen, Caitlyn, Matthew, David and Kyle. Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home, 812 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach is handling the funeral arrangements. For funeral service information and to send condolences to the family, please visit www.vanhisecallagan.com . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to ,
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020