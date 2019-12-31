Services
Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home - Point Pleasant Beach
812 Arnold Avenue
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
(732) 892-0100
For more information about
Lynne Glancy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynne Glancy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynne Glancy


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynne Glancy Obituary
Lynne Glancy

Point Pleasant Beach - Lynne A. Glancy, age 83 of Point Pleasant Beach passed away on December 30, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Lynne has lived in Point Pleasant Beach since 1963. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert G. Glancy, son Robert S. Glancy and brother Robert L. Segtar. Surviving are her sons, Christopher Glancy, Gregory Glancy and his wife Cheryl, Stephen Glancy and Michael Glancy and his wife Kelly, and her five grandchildren, Stephen, Caitlyn, Matthew, David and Kyle. Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home, 812 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach is handling the funeral arrangements. For funeral service information and to send condolences to the family, please visit www.vanhisecallagan.com . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to ,
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -