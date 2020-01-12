|
Lynne M. Bottge (Beyer)
Brick - Lynn M. Bottge (Beyer) age 54, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.
Lynn was born in Perth Amboy, NJ on August 23, 1965 and was a lifelong resident of Brick, NJ.
Lynn graduated from Brick Memorial High School in 1983 and went on to graduate from The Ann May School of Nursing in Neptune where she became a Registered Nurse. She worked at JSMC/Hackensack Meridian in Neptune, NJ for 32 years. Nursing was her dream occupation since she was a child. She loved caring for her patients and was well-known and respected throughout the hospital.
Lynn enjoyed to travel and explore with her friends and extended family from JSMC. Throughout Lynn's brief life, she faced many challenges, all of which she handled with courage, strength and dignity. She will be deeply missed by so many people who loved her dearly, and her cats at home who were her constant companions.
She is now at peace with her beloved husband and soulmate Michael, who passed away suddenly in 2014; and her adoring father, William Beyer, Sr., who passed away in 2005.
Surviving are her mother, Ruth Beyer; her brother, William Beyer, Jr. and his wife, Denice; her sister, Tracy Beyer; her nephews, Justin, Jack and Daniel along with many cherished friends.
Viewing will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. with a service being held at 8:30 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. Cremation services will be private.
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Jan. 12, 2020