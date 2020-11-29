M. Elsie Wilcox Porter



New Brunswick - Elsie Wilcox Porter, 96, passed away Saturday morning November 28, 2020



Elsie was born December 11, 1923 to Mabel and Charles Wilcox. She was a lifetime resident of New Brunswick moving to Dayton in 2019. She was a graduate of New Brunswick High School and attended Trenton State Teacher's College before returning home to raise her youngest brother, Richard.



She married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Roy in April of 1944. Together they raised five children and who were the center of her universe. Her profession was being a mom and wife which she did with a passion. She was a teacher, a playmate, a peacemaker, and spiritual example for her children and a true partner and best friend to husband, Roy.



Elsie was also the ultimate Jersey Girl, loving to spend her summers at the Jersey Shore. She had a smile that would make her eyes sparkle and just a real knack for making everyone around her feel everything would be all right.



Elsie was predeceased by her husband Roy, her grandson Stephen Porter and by her brothers Charles, Jack, William, Gerry and Richard. She is survived by sons James (Blanche) of Summit Hill, PA., Robert of Dayton, and John of Highland Park, and by daughters Joyce Young (Bill) of Highland Park and Nancy, also of Dayton. In addition, she is also survived by grandchildren Rob Porter (Deana) of San Angelo, TX, Angela Marra of Howell, Jaimie Golden (Billy) of North Brunswick, John Porter (Kristen) of Pittstown, Jacklyn Porter of Mooresville, NC, Kelly Young of Somerset and Kimberly Durkin (Murphy) of Andover, and eleven Great-grandchildren Nicolas, Trenton, Donovan, Marleigh, Gwennie, Samantha, Charlie, John, Jake, McKayla, and Murphy.



Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4 to 8 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset. Funeral services will begin and 9 a.m. on Wednesday followed by a 10 a.m. funeral mass at Sacred Heart Church in New Brunswick. Entombment will follow at St. Peter's Mausoleum in New Brunswick.









