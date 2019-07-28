Services
Liturgy
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St John's Church
619 Chestnut Street,
Lakehurst, NJ
Interment
Following Services
Brigadier Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Arneytown, NJ
M. Jeannette McGorty

Manchester - M. Jeannette McGorty 80 of Renaissance, Manchester died Thursday, July 25, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she resided in Westfield from 1979 to 2004 when she and her husband moved down to Manchester. She was employed for many years as a Systems Analyst for the Federal Reserve Bank in New York City. She was a parishioner of St John's Church, Lakehurst. She belonged to the Renaissance Ballroom Dance Club. She is predeceased by her husband, Donald McGorty, who died in 2012, a daughter, Laureanne McGorty, who died in 1979, and 2 brothers, Ambrose and Frank Pare'. Surviving are 4 sons, Christopher Jerome of Summerfield, NC, Terence Patrick of Cranford, Kevin Francis of Fairfax, VA, and Dennis Sean of Westfield, 2 brothers, Thomas and Edward Pare' and 8 grandchildren, James, Jennifer, Sean, Jacquelyn, Ryan, Brandon, Declan, and Lorelei. A memorial funeral liturgy will be offered on Tuesday, August 6, at 10:00 am at St John's Church, 619 Chestnut Street, Lakehurst with interment of cremated remains to immediately follow at the Brigadier Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 28, 2019
