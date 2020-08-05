1/1
Mabel E. May
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mabel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mabel E. May

Whiting - Mabel E. May, 96, of Whiting, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, NJ. Mabel was born in Elizabeth, NJ and resided in Kearny and Barnegat before moving to Whiting 7 years ago. Before retiring, she worked as a Dietary Aid at Manahawkin Nursing and Rehabilitation. Mabel loved animals and rescued many over her lifetime.

Mabel is predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Mabel Dietz; husband, Edward May; son, William Hotaling; grandson, Jeffrey Slicner; and 4 sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Lynne Sylvia of Whiting, NJ; 5 granddaughters, Sheryl Kostka, Christine Sisti, Deborah Sylvia, Rebecca Hotaling-Lavornia and Pamela Sullivan; 11 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 2-4pm at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 115 Lacey Rd. Whiting, NJ. Funeral Services will be held at 3:30pm at the funeral home. Cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mabel's memory to the animal shelter of your choice. Visit www.andersoncampbellwhiting.com for more information or to post a tribute.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Funeral service
03:30 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
115 Lacey Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
7323505700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved