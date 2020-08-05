Mabel E. May
Whiting - Mabel E. May, 96, of Whiting, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, NJ. Mabel was born in Elizabeth, NJ and resided in Kearny and Barnegat before moving to Whiting 7 years ago. Before retiring, she worked as a Dietary Aid at Manahawkin Nursing and Rehabilitation. Mabel loved animals and rescued many over her lifetime.
Mabel is predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Mabel Dietz; husband, Edward May; son, William Hotaling; grandson, Jeffrey Slicner; and 4 sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Lynne Sylvia of Whiting, NJ; 5 granddaughters, Sheryl Kostka, Christine Sisti, Deborah Sylvia, Rebecca Hotaling-Lavornia and Pamela Sullivan; 11 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 2-4pm at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 115 Lacey Rd. Whiting, NJ. Funeral Services will be held at 3:30pm at the funeral home. Cremation to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mabel's memory to the animal shelter of your choice. Visit www.andersoncampbellwhiting.com
