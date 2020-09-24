Mabel Zindel
Manchester - Mabel Zindel, 83, of Manchester, NJ passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Hampton Ridge Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center in Toms River. Mabel grew up in Long Island, NY before moving to North Bergen, NJ. Once married she lived in Irvington & Maplewood where she raised her family. She worked as an administrative payroll assistant for the Irvington Board of Education for over 25 years before retiring to Manchester in 2001. Mabel was a member of the First Aid Auxiliary of Manchester, Bocce Club, Rummy Q, and The Nature Club. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, cooking and baking, as well as gardening, but what she enjoyed the most was spending time with her family, of whom she absolutely adored and loved unconditionally.
Mabel was predeceased by the love of her life Eugene in 2010. She is survived by her loving children; son, Michael and his wife Annette; daughter, Debra and her husband Larry; son, Steven and his wife Lauren and daughter, Kristin; also survived by her 10 grandchildren and her great grandson as well as her brother George Finkeldey.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday Sept. 27, 2020, from 2-5 pm at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Road, Manchester, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John's Church, 619 Chestnut Street, Lakehurst, NJ on Monday Sept. 28, at 10 am, with entombment to follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
; Parkinson Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Condolences can be sent to www.andersocampbellmanchester.com
.