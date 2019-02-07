|
|
Macauly S. Crane
Brielle - Macauly S. Crane 26, of Brielle passed away on Monday February 4, 2019 at his home. Macauly was born and raised in Brielle and was a graduate of Manasquan High School. He worked for Trinity Solar, Wall. Macauly loved producing and composing music. He enjoyed playing his guitar and keyboard. He was smart, kind, creative and loved video games, listening to music, watching movies and spending time with friends. He was selfless and helped anyone who needed it.
Macauly was predeceased by his paternal grandmother Mary Ellen Crane. He is survived by his loving parents Brett and Linda Crane of Brielle, NJ; his three beloved brothers, Michael Castlebury and his fiancée Erica Golden of Toms River, Marin and Loren Aguinaga of Salt Lake City, Utah and Brett Crane, Jr. of Brielle, NJ. Macauly is also survived by his maternal grandmother Mitsuko Knight of Rich Hill, MO. and paternal grandfather Russell Crane, Jr. of Brielle, NJ; his Uncles, Russell Crane III and his wife Sheila of Howell, NJ and Duane Knight of Sacramento, CA; an Aunt Deborah Tierney and her husband Jim of Point Pleasant, NJ. His nieces and nephews - Rhya Castlebury, Kanno Aguinaga, Nina Aguinaga, Anthony Golden and Julia Golden.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday February 8, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ. A funeral service will be held 10 am on Saturday February 9, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Carrier Clinic, Adult Addiction Recovery Services, 252 Co Rd 601, Belle Mead, NJ 08502. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 7, 2019