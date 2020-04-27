|
Mackenzie Killeen
Mackenzie Killeen died unexpectedly Friday, April 24, 2020. Mac was a loving son, brother, uncle and nephew. Mackenzie had an infectious smile that could light up a room. Our hearts will be forever broken at the loss of an amazing young man whose battle with addiction took him way too soon.
He is survived by his father Michael Killeen, his mother Stacey Killeen, three sisters Kasey, Jesse, and Ryan, his niece Lilah Evans, his grandmother Catherine Killeen, many aunts, uncles, and cousins as well as his fiancé Christie Volpi and her daughter Suryana Ruiz. He adored his niece Lilah and Suryana very much, they will both miss him tremendously.
He is preceded in death by his Grandfathers Edward Whalen and Joseph Killeen, as well as his Grandmother Rita Whalen.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Forever Hope NJ @ PO Box 644 Middletown NJ 07748 or PayPal.me/ForeverHopeUSA. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction please reach out and seek help.
We appreciate all the love and support, when we are able to, we will be holding a memorial service in his honor.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020