Madeline A. Menzella
1926 - 2020
Madeline A. Menzella

Brick - Madeline A. Menzella (nee Walker), 93 of Brick, NJ passed peacefully at her home on Friday July 10, 2020. Madeline was born in Jersey City and lived in Pallisades Park, NJ & in Maryland before moving to Brick 47 years ago. She was a proud former employee of AT&T and a parishioner at Sacred Heart RC Church, Bay Head, NJ. Madeline was a devoted wife, loving mother to her three children and doting grandmother & great-grandmother.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 67 years, Michael J. Menzella, Sr. and her parents Aline & Joseph Walker. Surviving are her daughters, Elaine Miller of Verona, NJ, and Michele Martins and her husband Manny of Mantoloking, NJ, and her son Michael J. Menzella, Jr. and his wife Cathy of Point Pleasant Beach, NJ. Madeline is also survived by her five grandchildren, Jennifer, Megan, Katie, Amy, and Aline, and her six great-grandchildren, Michaela & Robin, Kinley & Rylan, Hadley, and Robbie.

Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the charity of your own choice as an expression of sympathy.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
July 12, 2020
Michele and Family, I'm so very sorry for the loss of your beloved Mother/Nan.

Mrs. M was extremely special, and I have wonderful memories of her and Mr. M, which I will hold close in my heart forever.

Please know you are all in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
May she rest in eternal peace with her beloved husband.

Love to all,
Lisa DelGaudio
Lisa DelGaudio
Friend
