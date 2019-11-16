|
Madeline C. Crupi
Ocean - Madeline C. Crupi, 86 of Ocean died peacefully with her family by her side at her home on Friday, November 15th.
Born in Neptune, she lived in Red Bank before moving to Ocean Twp. in 2011. Family was her pride and joy and especially her grandchildren's accomplishments. Madeline enjoyed bringing joy to all those she met by the simplest acts of kindness.
She worked for many years along side her husband Armand in their appliance store, A-C TV and Appliance, Red Bank, where they retired in 1985. Following their retirement, she and Armand enjoyed their winters in Lake Worth, Fl.
Her husband Armand of 58 years died in March of 2011.
Surviving are her children, Anthony and Lynn Crupi, Lincroft, Frank and Jane Crupi, Eatontown and Armand Crupi and Kristin Barclay, Red Bank; her sister, Rae Papa, Asbury Park; six grandchildren, Paul and Lauren Crupi, Laura and Andrew Buckley, Ariana Crupi and her fiancé Michael Debold, Gabriela Crupi, Michael Crupi and Jonathan Crupi; four great grandchildren, Benjamin, Caroline, Charlotte and Brooke.
Visitation Monday, Nov. 18th, 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Mass of Christian burial, Tuesday, Nov. 19th, 10:15 am, St. Leo The Great, 50 Hurleys Lane, Lincroft, NJ. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. To share a favorite memory or send messages of condolence please visit Madeline's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019