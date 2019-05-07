Services
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
Madeline Cerullo
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
8:30 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
Brick - Madeline Cerullo, 79 of Brick passed away Sunday May 5, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. She was born in Weehawken, NJ and lived in West New York and Union City, NJ before moving to Brick in 1969.

Madeline worked in Kmart in Brick for many years.

She was predeceased by her parents Fred and Mary Colditz and her sister Mary Garritano.

Surviving is her husband Carmen Cerullo; her daughter and son-in-law Brenda Casanova and Juan; two brothers and sisters-in-law Roy and his wife Jean Colditz and Fred and Bevelyn Colditz; and her sister Rose Madison.

Visitation will be Thursday May 9, 2019 from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy.88, Brick. A funeral service will be held at 8:30 PM. Cremation will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 7, 2019
