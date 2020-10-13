Madeline CostantinoForked River - Madeline Costantino, 84, formerly of Forked River, completed her life's journey on October 11th, 2020, after a long struggle with post COVID 19 complications and dementia.Married to beloved late husband Charles 59 years, Sept. 17 1960 at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Brooklyn, NY. Charles passed from COVID 19 on April 11th, 2020.Mr. and Mrs. Costantino were residents of the NJ State Veterans Home at Menlo Park when they fell ill with COVID.Born October 23, 1935 to Josephine (Oliveri) and Vincent Riccio in Brooklyn New York.Madeline grew up in Red Hook, and graduated with honors from Prospect Heights HS in 1953.She worked as a secretary for the Small Business Admin in Manhattan prior to becoming a stay at home Mom.The couple moved to Staten Island in 1964 and were parishioners and volunteers at St. Joseph-St. Thomas for many years. Mrs. Costantino was a volunteer secretary in the Parish School Office. As a Community volunteer, she served several years as Secretary for the Prince's Bay, Pleasant Plains, Richmond Valley Civic Association.The Costantinos retired to Forked River New Jersey in 1998. Madeline was a former Parishioner of St. Pius X. She was a member of the Choir and Rosary Altar Society.Mr. & Mrs. Costantino were long time members of the Lacey Democratic Club and held County Committee seats for many years.Madeline enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, travel and treasured her grandchildren.A devout Catholic, Madeline made pilgrimages to Fatima, Portugal, Lourdes, France and The Vatican, Rome, Italy.She is survived by a daughter, Regina Discenza (Frank), Forked River, a son, Charles Jr. (Sylvia), Holmdel. Four grandchildren: US Navy Ensign Louis Discenza, Christian Discenza, Craig and Amanda Costantino.Brother William Riccio (Sharon) of Ft. Myers Florida, Sister in law, Marilyn Costantino, Bayshore, NY, Brother in law, Robert Hug, Sr. and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.A Joint Mass of Christian Burial will be held for both Madeline and Charles at St. Thomas RC Church, Pleasant Plains, Staten Island at 10:30 am on Friday October 16, 2020.Burial to follow at Cemetery of the Resurrection Staten Island.In lieu of flowers, Mass cards or memorial donations to the Salesians of Don Bosco, Attn: Fr. Steven Ryan, SDB, 174 Filors Lane, Stony Point, NY 10980 would be appreciated.Eternal rest grant unto Charles and Madeline, O Lord, and let Your perpetual light shine upon them. May the souls of all the faithful departed, rest in peace. Amen.Many thanks to the staff of JFK Medical Center, Edison and the staff at Community Hospital Toms River that cared for my Mom over 63 days since April 21, 2020