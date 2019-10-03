Services
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 505-1900
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755

Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:15 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church
Berkeley Twp., NJ

Madeline Ferrentino Obituary
Madeline Ferrentino

Manchester Twsp. NJ - Madeline Ferrentino, 93, of Silverwoods, Manchester Twp., NJ, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at home.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, she lived in Millville, NJ before moving to Manchester, NJ 3 years ago.

Madeline was a graduate of Trinity College, receiving her Bachelor's Degree in Economics.

She was a Teacher for the Union Beach School System then worked for the State of New Jersey Employment Services.

Madeline was predeceased by her husband, Basil E. Ferrentino, Jr., in 2000 and her son, Basil E. Ferrentino, III in 1996.

She is survived by her son Frank Ferrentino, MD and his wife Barbara Killelea of York, PA, and three grandchildren Kristin, Reid, and Jessica Ferrentino.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday 3-7pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday 9:15am at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, Berkeley Twp. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Brooklyn, NY.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 3, 2019
