|
|
Madeline Fico Carambio
Tinton Falls - Madeline Fico Carambio, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Chelsea in Tinton Falls, NJ. She was 98 years old.
Born in Summit, NJ, Madeline spent most of her life in Summit before moving to Tinton Falls five years ago.
Madeline was most proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to travel with her family throughout Europe and the United States.
Madeline was a published author. It was one of her proudest accomplishments. She was also very proud of her service to her country during WWII, working for the War Department.
She was predeceased by her husband, Carmen Carambio and her daughter, Lisa Koller. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law; William and Carole Carambio, her son-in-law, Ron Koller, her brother, Philip Fico, her five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, her seven great-grandchildren, and many, many friends. She will be missed by all.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Service in the Mausoleum at 11:30am on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Teresa Cemetery, 136 Passaic Ave, Summit, NJ. Donations in her memory may be made to: : ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or . All funeral services are under the direction of Francioni Taylor and Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019