Madeline Frances Sheprow
Madeline Frances Sheprow passed away peacefully in the early morning of June 25, 2020. Her last few months were spent at the home of one of her sons, surrounded by her family, sharing much laughter, storytelling and reminiscing with her children and grandchildren. Madeline was born Oct.16, 1930 at her family home on Fox Place, Jersey City, NJ, to the late Edwin Mark and Madeline (née Dore) Sullivan. She dedicated her adult life to raising her six children and found great joy in spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Maddy grew up in Jersey City, graduating from St. Johns Elementary School and then St. Aloysius High School in 1948. At St. Aloysius she served several years each as Class Secretary and Class Vice President. She also served on the Religious Committee and the Senior Prom Committee. She played Varsity basketball and was on the cheerleading squad. Only in the last years of her life did her children discover her year books and realize that in both her junior and senior years she had been named both Most Attractive and Most Popular Girl. After high school, Maddy worked for several years in New York City, until she married her loving husband, Ralph Sheprow, on June 30, 1951. In 1959 they moved with their four young children from Jersey City into a house they built in Monmouth Beach. They soon added two more children to the family. As her children grew older, Maddy returned to work for a short period, and then continued her interest in learning by attending Brookdale Community College, from which she received her Associates Degree, and qualified as a Licensed Practical Nurse.
Maddy was loved by her children and adored by her eleven grandchildren, all of whom were truly made to feel they were her favorite. For decades, she and Ralph enjoyed an endless number of grandchildren's Baptisms, First Communions, birthdays, dance recitals, plays, Scout ceremonies, sporting events, and graduations from nursery schools through colleges.
She was hugely supportive of, and very supported by, her sons and daughters and their spouses. Her love of and faith in her entire family seemed unquestioned and bottomless. For her grandchildren, Maddy's home was a combination of playground, exploration and adventure, escape and sanctuary. It was a place for regular family gatherings and celebrations as well as cherished personal time with grandma. Maddy was the family matriarch with an endless knowledge of family history and lore, always offered with insight and humor, and perhaps with just a touch of her Irish tendency for creative enhancement. From her telling, it would seem that all stories and peoples have their origins in Jersey City.
Maddy was an avid reader all her life and on summer days could regularly be found with a good book, sitting under the canopy's shade at the Monmouth Beach Bathing Pavilion. At other times she would enjoy the peace and solitude of long walks, and was often spotted briskly walking miles away in neighboring towns. She always brought a calming, peaceful, and accepting spirit with her, which served her other legendary trademark: her flair for talking with any and all people - an art she carried to her last days. She was a parishioner and frequent daily Mass attendee at The Church of the Precious Blood in Monmouth Beach.
Madeline was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Jersey City Police Captain Ralph William Sheprow, in 2004. She was also predeceased by her eldest daughter, Nanette Gloria Sheprow, of East Hampton, NY, in 2019, and her one sister, Ellen Gudaitis, in 2010. She is survived by five children: Mark (Kathleen) of Spring Lake, Matt (Betsey) of Wall, Brian (Janie) of Monmouth Beach, Nora (Harry Hibbits) of New York City, and Ellen (Anthony Ramirez) of Wall. Also by her adored and adoring grandchildren: Paul (Cara) & Claire Sheprow & Rachel VanVoorhis; Mary (fiancé Michael Coronna) & Lizzie Sheprow; Ryan, Kathleen & Jennifer Sheprow; Liam Hibbits; and Elena (fiancé Walter Worsham) & Anna Tenaglia. She was also blessed and thrilled with 4 great-grandchildren: Flora, Ralph & Gwendolyn Sheprow, and Walter Worsham.
The family will hold a private funeral Mass. A Memorial Service for the extended family and friends will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Madeline's name to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the care of the John E. Day Funeral Home in Red Bank, N.J.
Our days are much darker at her passing, but our lives have been always and eternally enriched and rewarded by this daughter, wife, mother, grand and great-grandmother, kin of a large family, and friend to many all her life. The comforts of heaven now certainly shower upon this most wonderful woman.
Madeline Frances Sheprow passed away peacefully in the early morning of June 25, 2020. Her last few months were spent at the home of one of her sons, surrounded by her family, sharing much laughter, storytelling and reminiscing with her children and grandchildren. Madeline was born Oct.16, 1930 at her family home on Fox Place, Jersey City, NJ, to the late Edwin Mark and Madeline (née Dore) Sullivan. She dedicated her adult life to raising her six children and found great joy in spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Maddy grew up in Jersey City, graduating from St. Johns Elementary School and then St. Aloysius High School in 1948. At St. Aloysius she served several years each as Class Secretary and Class Vice President. She also served on the Religious Committee and the Senior Prom Committee. She played Varsity basketball and was on the cheerleading squad. Only in the last years of her life did her children discover her year books and realize that in both her junior and senior years she had been named both Most Attractive and Most Popular Girl. After high school, Maddy worked for several years in New York City, until she married her loving husband, Ralph Sheprow, on June 30, 1951. In 1959 they moved with their four young children from Jersey City into a house they built in Monmouth Beach. They soon added two more children to the family. As her children grew older, Maddy returned to work for a short period, and then continued her interest in learning by attending Brookdale Community College, from which she received her Associates Degree, and qualified as a Licensed Practical Nurse.
Maddy was loved by her children and adored by her eleven grandchildren, all of whom were truly made to feel they were her favorite. For decades, she and Ralph enjoyed an endless number of grandchildren's Baptisms, First Communions, birthdays, dance recitals, plays, Scout ceremonies, sporting events, and graduations from nursery schools through colleges.
She was hugely supportive of, and very supported by, her sons and daughters and their spouses. Her love of and faith in her entire family seemed unquestioned and bottomless. For her grandchildren, Maddy's home was a combination of playground, exploration and adventure, escape and sanctuary. It was a place for regular family gatherings and celebrations as well as cherished personal time with grandma. Maddy was the family matriarch with an endless knowledge of family history and lore, always offered with insight and humor, and perhaps with just a touch of her Irish tendency for creative enhancement. From her telling, it would seem that all stories and peoples have their origins in Jersey City.
Maddy was an avid reader all her life and on summer days could regularly be found with a good book, sitting under the canopy's shade at the Monmouth Beach Bathing Pavilion. At other times she would enjoy the peace and solitude of long walks, and was often spotted briskly walking miles away in neighboring towns. She always brought a calming, peaceful, and accepting spirit with her, which served her other legendary trademark: her flair for talking with any and all people - an art she carried to her last days. She was a parishioner and frequent daily Mass attendee at The Church of the Precious Blood in Monmouth Beach.
Madeline was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Jersey City Police Captain Ralph William Sheprow, in 2004. She was also predeceased by her eldest daughter, Nanette Gloria Sheprow, of East Hampton, NY, in 2019, and her one sister, Ellen Gudaitis, in 2010. She is survived by five children: Mark (Kathleen) of Spring Lake, Matt (Betsey) of Wall, Brian (Janie) of Monmouth Beach, Nora (Harry Hibbits) of New York City, and Ellen (Anthony Ramirez) of Wall. Also by her adored and adoring grandchildren: Paul (Cara) & Claire Sheprow & Rachel VanVoorhis; Mary (fiancé Michael Coronna) & Lizzie Sheprow; Ryan, Kathleen & Jennifer Sheprow; Liam Hibbits; and Elena (fiancé Walter Worsham) & Anna Tenaglia. She was also blessed and thrilled with 4 great-grandchildren: Flora, Ralph & Gwendolyn Sheprow, and Walter Worsham.
The family will hold a private funeral Mass. A Memorial Service for the extended family and friends will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Madeline's name to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the care of the John E. Day Funeral Home in Red Bank, N.J.
Our days are much darker at her passing, but our lives have been always and eternally enriched and rewarded by this daughter, wife, mother, grand and great-grandmother, kin of a large family, and friend to many all her life. The comforts of heaven now certainly shower upon this most wonderful woman.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.