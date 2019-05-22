|
Madeline Gesumaria
Toms River - Madeline Gesumaria 98 years old of Toms River passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. She was born in Tocco Caudio, Italy and had resided in Bloomfield, NJ before moving to Toms River in 1985.
She worked as a seamstress for Alex Gowns in Upper Montclair, NJ. Madeline was predeceased by her husband John.
Surviving are her children Joseph, John and Margaret Vargo; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Visiting will be Thursday from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral mass will be Friday 11:00AM at St. Justin's RC Church, 975 Fischer Blvd., Toms River, NJ, arrive at the funeral home 10:00 AM. Entombment will follow to Ocean County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Epilepsy Foundation of America, 8301 Professional Place, Landon, MD 20785 . www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 22, 2019