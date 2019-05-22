Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Justin's RC Church
975 Fischer Blvd.
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Madeline Gesumaria
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeline Gesumaria

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Madeline Gesumaria Obituary
Madeline Gesumaria

Toms River - Madeline Gesumaria 98 years old of Toms River passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. She was born in Tocco Caudio, Italy and had resided in Bloomfield, NJ before moving to Toms River in 1985.

She worked as a seamstress for Alex Gowns in Upper Montclair, NJ. Madeline was predeceased by her husband John.

Surviving are her children Joseph, John and Margaret Vargo; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Visiting will be Thursday from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral mass will be Friday 11:00AM at St. Justin's RC Church, 975 Fischer Blvd., Toms River, NJ, arrive at the funeral home 10:00 AM. Entombment will follow to Ocean County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Epilepsy Foundation of America, 8301 Professional Place, Landon, MD 20785 . www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now