|
|
Madeline Klecan
Little Egg Harbor - Madeline Klecan, 84 of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away on Thursday March 14, 2019. Born in Jersey City, NJ Madeline spent time living in Freehold, NJ and Monroe, NJ before moving to Little Egg Harbor 5 years ago. Madeline loved living on the Jersey Shore, going to Atlantic City and attending camping trips with her friends.
Madeline was predeceased by her parents Ralph and Clara Lanning and husband Richard Klecan.
She is survived by her loving children Jennifer Klecan (Edward Kowalski Jr.) of Monroe, NJ, Karen Huebner (Jim) of Howell, NJ and Richard Klecan of Wilkes-Barre, PA, brother Charles Lanning of Paulsboro, WA, sisters Ruth Welch of Melbourne, FL and Marie Wyman of Tehachapi, CA, grandchildren Kevin Hein, Samantha Lydon and Jasmine Shenefield, 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation will be private and under the care of Maxwell Funeral Home, Little Egg Harbor, NJ.
Donations can be made in her honor to the Popcorn Park Zoo at 1 Humane Way, Forked River, NJ 08731
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2019