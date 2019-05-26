|
Madeline (nee Kovach) Kress
Whiting - Madeline Kress, 101, of Whiting, NJ passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Madeline was born in Northampton, PA. Her parents, Ondrej and Suzanna Kovach were Slovak immigrants from Austria-Hungary.
Madeline married John Kress of NYC in September, 1941. They moved to the Bronx, NY and raised a son and daughter there. Later, they moved to Little Ferry, NJ and then to Whiting, NJ.
Madeline worked as a seamstress in various fashion houses in the garment district of New York. After retiring, she and John moved to Crestwood Village VI in 1980. They were active in the community and in Christ Lutheran Church in Whiting, NJ. Madeline was a faithful member and was proud to be one of the church quilters who made hundreds of quilts for Lutheran World Relief, women's shelters, AIDS babies, refugees and the homeless. She and John were dedicated volunteers delivering Meal-on-Wheels, transporting neighbors on the wheel chair van, visiting the sick and shut-ins.
Madeline was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, John Kress; one brother and five sisters. She is survived by her son, John Roger Kress and daughter, Elizabeth Shashoua and their spouses Anne and Edward. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren and their spouses: Andrew Kress and Jennifer Ritchey, Adam and Amy Kress, Karen Shashoua and Andrew Guttell, Robert Shashoua and Francie Maguire.
Madeline has 9 great-grandchildren: Maya Shashoua, Sammy Guttell, Evan Guttell, Matthew Kress, Peter Kress, John Alexander Kress, Roan Maguire Shashoua, Lalo Maguire Shashoua and Henry Kress.
Madeline delighted in her family and especially loved cooking, baking, sewing craft items and playing games with them. She considered herself very fortunate to be able to see them grow up.
A memorial service for Madeline will be arranged for sometime this summer and she will be buried next to her husband in the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown, NJ. Details will be announced. The family requests that any donations in memory of Madeline be made to Christ Lutheran Church at 40 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting, NJ 08759. Online condolences and memories can be sent via e-mail at andersoncampbellwhiting.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019