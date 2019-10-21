|
|
Madeline "Maddie" Straus
Ocean Township - Madeline "Maddie" C. Straus, 72, passed away peacefully Monday, October 21st at Jersey Shore Medical Center surrounded by immediate family.
Born in Elizabeth, NJ, Maddie has lived in Ocean Township since 1989. For many years, Maddie worked in managerial positions for various defense contractors; she ended her career as an Award Winning Sales Associate for Boscov's. Whether Maddie was shopping for clothing, groceries or home goods, she enjoyed all types of stores. She loved her home and gardening. Her true joy came from her family, particularly her grandson who always made her smile.
Maddie is survived by her husband of 36 years, Harvey E. Straus; her daughter & son-in-law Stephanie & Christopher Stephan, Eatontown; her brother & sister-in-law Michael & Karen Rusciano, MA and her grandson Asher Stephan.
Funeral service Wednesday, October 23rd at 11:00 am at Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Burial to follow at Beth Miriam Cemetery, Neptune. For messages of condolence, please visit Maddie's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019