Madelyn J. Grahill



Forked River - Madelyn J. Grahill, 86, of Forked River passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Madelyn was supervisor of Quality Control for Merck & Co., Rahway for many years before retiring. Born and raised in Rahway, she moved to Forked River in 2001. Madelyn was a parishioner of St. Pius X R.C. Church, Forked River. Madelyn was predeceased by her companion George Spiridis in 2016 and 2 brothers John and William. Madelyn is survived by her brother Thomas Grahill of Bayville, several nieces, nephews and great-nieces & nephews. Interment will take place privately at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store