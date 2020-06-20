Madelyn Zelenak



Madelyn Zelenak passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 due to complications from ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease). Born and raised in Peckville, Pennsylvania; she spent most of her life in Toms River, NJ. Madelyn was a talented and accomplished seamstress and an avid gardener. She became a Master Gardener through Rutgers Ocean County Co-op Extension.



Madelyn also enjoyed playing Bridge, knitting, doing crosswords and jigsaw puzzles along with other crafts.



She is pre-deceased by her parents, Daniel & Viola Morelli. Surviving are her husband of 56 years, John; her son Jon; granddaughters Lauren and Paige and an aunt, Olga Lorenzetti.



The family would like to thank her live-in aide, Ewura (Cookie), and all the friends that have helped her through this ordeal. Special thanks to all the nurses and aides from the Visiting Nurse's Hospice Association.



All arrangements are private. Memorial contributions may be made in Madelyn's memory to Joan Dancy and PALS (People with ALS) at Riverview Medical Center, 1 Riverview Plaza, P.O. Box 8157, Red Bank, NJ 07701, c/o Pat Schaeffer of Kate. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.









