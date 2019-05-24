|
|
Madlyn-Ann Crawford Woolwich
Long Branch - Madlyn-Ann Crawford Woolwich, a well-known Artist and member of her Long Branch community, passed away at her Florida residence on May 12, 2019; following a 16 year battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was greatly admired and beloved by many who knew her including family, friends, fellow artists and students; and will be missed by all.
She was born in Fall River, Massachusetts on September 14, 1932 to Louise Hathaway Crawford and Edward Frances Crawford. She received B.S. and M.Ed from Bridgewater College, with further study (in the field of art) at Parson's School of Design, The American Academy of Design, and many more.
She was working as a teacher, when she met her husband-to-be Joseph Woolwich, M.D. on a "blind date", and they were married until his death, last October.
Her accomplishments in the world of art are too numerous to put in one article; here are the highlights. She was one of 50 Master Pastelists, designated by the Pastel Society of America to include the 50 best pastel artists In the U.S. and Canada. She taught pastel and oil painting at the Guild of Creative Art in Shrewsbury, N.J. She was a juried member of Knickerbocker Artists U.S.A. , The Rockport Art Association, American Artists Professional League, The International Society of Marine Painters, the Salmagundi Club and more.
Her first book, Pastel Interpretations, was published by North Light Books in 1993, with several other books to follow; all of which included museum art showings, re-publication in various other languages and critical acclaim.
She has been included in many of the Who's Who publications; notably Who's Who of American Women, Who's Who of the 21st Century, as well as others such as Mantle Fielding's dictionary of American Painters, Sculptors and Engravers.
Finally, she has exhibited in countless galleries in the U.S. and abroad, won over 130 prestigious art awards, and besides being a national judge, juror, lecturer, author, demonstrator, and workshop teacher, she was the website director for APOW, helping young artists show their wares on the internet.
As one of the original feminists of the 1970's, she met with movement leaders and demonstrated for furthering the causes of women's rights, including equal pay for equal work and the right to bodily autonomy. As an animal and environmental rights promoter, she instilled the love of animals, and the need to protect our environment as core principles of our family. As a lover and supporter of all of the arts, she passed on this passion to everyone in her family; all of whom are (non-professional) musicians and/or artists.
She always amazed her family and friends with her ability to "connect" with just about anyone she met, as well as her ability to juggle the demands of being a wife, mother, and career woman well before the term "super-woman" was coined. She was indeed one of the first super-women; and a role model for her children and her children's friends.
Madlyn-Ann; or "Mickey", as her friends called her is survived by her loving daughter, Kimberly Woolwich Crawford, M.D. , her husband Gilles Pesant, and Mickey's grand-child Alex Pesant. She is survived by nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. These include her brother's three children; Kathy, Brian, and Bradley Crawford as well as her sister's children; Erin Scully Fancher and Kevin Scully. She is also survived by her daughter Stephanie Joan Woolwich Holzman, V.M.D. and her husband Andy as well as her daughter Allison Frances Woolwich. She is pre-deceased by her husband Joseph Woolwich, M.D. as well as her brother Ronald Crawford and her sister Joan Crawford Scully.
A private memorial service for family members will be held, and her cremated remains will be combined with those of her late husband; in accordance with their wishes.
Anyone wishing to send the family condolences can do so by emailing her daughter (Kim) at [email protected] If anyone cares to make a donation in her name, she would ask that it be sent to your local Humane Society, Wildlife protection organization or Environmental protection group.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 24, 2019