|
|
Mae Drivick Ross
Red Bank - Mae Drivick Ross, 93 of Red Bank passed away peacefully at her home in Tinton Falls on July 26, 2019. She graduated from Jamesburg high school in 1945 then went on to marry her late and beloved husband, Maurice in 1953. Mae worked as a secretary for Jersey Central Power & Light for many years. She enjoyed gardening, admiring other's gardens as she strolled through town and playing the organ. Mae was a communicant/member of St. James R.C. Church, Court of St James No. 999 and Catholic daughters of America for 25 years
In addition to her husband, Maurice ( 2016 ) of 63 years, she is predeceased by her son Wayne ( 1968 ); a sister, Jean Pokus and four brothers Michael, John, Stephen and Joseph Drivick.
Mae is survived by her sister, Ann Bosko of Farmingdale, N.J. and many loving nieces and nephews.
There will a visitation on Tuesday July 30, 2019 from 12- 1 PM followed by a prayer service at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. Interment will immediately follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the St. James R.C. Church of Red Bank, N.J. Please visit Mae's memorial website at:
www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 28, 2019