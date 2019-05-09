Services
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Manasquan - Mae Langworthy, 83, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 7, 2019 with her family by her side. Mae was born and resided in East Orange, NJ until she moved to Manasquan, NJ in 1954. Mae was married to William Langworthy and was a humbled homemaker. She was later employed at Point Pleasant Hospital as an Emergency Room cashier. Her life was full and busy taking excellent care of her three sons Billy, Bob and Brian.

Mae was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, William Langworthy in 2012. She is survived by her three sons; Billy and Shea of Wall,NJ, Bob and Sue of Barnegat, NJ and Brian and Cathi of Sebastian, Florida. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren; Kelsey, Brady, Thea, Krista, Shannon, Juliann, Tricia, John, Megan and Brian. Mae is also survived by her 10 great grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 2-6 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals, 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan, NJ 08736 with a funeral service to begin at 5:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Monmouth County SPCA 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724 (monmouthcountyspca.org). To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 9, 2019
