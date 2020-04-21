|
Mae St. Germaine (nee LeClair)
Freehold - With great sadness, but peace, comes the passing of Mae St. Germaine (nee LeClair) at her home in Freehold, on April 19, 2020. She was born on August 21, 1923 to wonderful parents George and Margaret LeClair, in Newark, NJ and was raised in NY.
After graduation from Andrew Jackson High School, she worked for Celanese Corp. in NY. Later, after marrying and raising 7 children, she worked for H. Bennett & Company in Red Bank. Post retirement, she volunteered at the Howell Police Station and was a member of the Howell Women's Assoc.
Predeceased by her husband, Henry St. Germaine and son, Brian St. Germaine, and brothers Robert and Russell LeClair, she is survived by her children and spouses: Jim St. Germaine, Patricia Tonnesen, Elizabeth St. Germaine, Mary/Bradley Gabe, Robert/Susan St. Germaine, Katherine/Chris Porter, 9 Grandchildren: Jackie/Chad Worthington, Emily St. Germaine, Matthew Gabe, Lara Tonnesen, Andrew/Lilian St. Germaine, Ashley/Steve O'Loughlin, Daniel Porter, Margaret and Catherine St. Germaine and 8 Great grandchildren, Caelin, Bryn, Martin, Sonja, Kyra, Lena, Gabriella and Gracie Mae, and many nieces and nephews.
She will be remembered lovingly by her kindness, humor and selflessness in helping others and the joy she received from her family. A parishioner of St. Robert Bellarmine, Mae provided help and assistance to those in need in her community in the Villages. We are deeply grateful to her kind and wonderful caregivers Shorena and Olga, and the goodness of Hospice and their many provided services.
A private family service and entombment at Mount Olivet, in Middletown will be held at a future date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020