Magdalen "Ellen" Moschberger
Fair Haven - Magdalen "Ellen" Moschberger, 68, of Fair Haven, passed away on April 27, 2019. She was born in Red Bank to the late Michael and Magdalen (Coyne) Mahoney. Ellen was very proud of her Irish Heritage. Some of her cherished pastimes were browsing garage sales, snapping up bargains at her favorite stores and spoiling her grandkids. A member of the inaugural graduating class of Riverview X-Ray Program, she worked as an X-Ray Technician at Riverview Medical Center for 27 years. Most of all, Ellen enjoyed creating memories with her husband, children and grandchildren.
Ellen is predeceased by her brother Michael Mahoney. Surviving is her beloved husband of 47 years John A. Moschberger, her four loving children Jonathan and his wife Heather, Sean and his wife Olivia, Sarah and Mollie, her seven cherished grandchildren Aubrey, Abigail, Meghan, Owen, Vivienne, Aiden, and Anaya. As well as her dear sister Kathleen & husband Paul McCue and sister-in-law Deborah Mahoney. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Thursday, May 2nd from 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Nativity in Fair Haven on Friday, May 3rd at 10:15 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in Ellen's memory to mygooddays.org/donate. Please visit Ellen's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 1, 2019