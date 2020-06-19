Magdalen Riuli



Frederick - Magdalen "Madge" Riuli (Tibolla) died peacefully on June 7, 2020 at the age of 93.



Madge is survived by her children, Edward (Susan), Cindy Haines (Harvey), Amy Lamb (Bob), Steven (Valerie), her eleven grandchildren, Jackie Lamb, Heather Haines-Wang (Peter), Timothy Lamb (Katie), Katie Plant (Mike), Melanie Chainsman (Cory), Paul Riuli, Adrienne Lamb (Aaron), Alyssa Riuli, Sally Haines, Allyson Riuli, Matthew Riuli, her two great-grandchildren, Oliver Haines-Wang and Dorothy Chainsman, and her cousins and friends.



Madge was married to Arduino "Ed" Riuli on August 18, 1951 at Sacred Heart Church in Clifton, NJ; they were married for 50 years. Ed passed away in 2001.



Madge was born in Passaic, New Jersey on March 3, 1927 to Felice and Colomba (Belli) Tibolla. She is predeceased in death by her brother, Julius Tibolla. First-generation Italian, Madge grew up in an Italian neighborhood (Botany Village) of Clifton, New Jersey, where she graduated from Clifton High School in 1944. Madge graduated from Trenton State Teachers College in 1948 and taught high school business classes for over twenty-five years. She taught at Highland Park and Clifton High School, then returned to teaching at Wayne Hills High School after raising her four children in Wayne, New Jersey.



An avid golfer and Bridge player, Madge enjoyed cooking Italian dishes, traveling with friends, reading books, sampling chocolates and coffee, and spending time with her children and their families.



Organized, efficient, well-liked, and fiercely independent, Madge would often join others in a pick-up game of Bocce, a trip to Europe, a marathon Bridge game, or a putting contest on the greens. One of her favorite activities was dancing. As a young girl, she attended the Saturday evening dances at the local Catholic Church, and as an octogenarian, she continued to attend Saturday evening dances at her Independent Living Residence. Although dementia seeped into her later life, she remained our "Grandma Magic" and will be deeply missed by family, cousins, and friends.



Madge was a devout Catholic. A funeral mass will be held in 2021 in New Jersey. Donations may be offered to Eva's Village, 393 Main Street, Paterson, NJ 07501.









