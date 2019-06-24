|
|
Magdalene "Lyn" Neandross
Brick - Magdalene "Lyn" Neandross, of Brick NJ and formerly of Shrewsbury NJ passed away June 20, 2019 after a long battle with COPD. She was survived by her husband Jeff and children Lyn Ann Finn and her husband Paul, Scott Geldhauser and his wife Gillen and Erik Neandross and his wife Mimi; grandchildren Jessica Finn, Michelle Finn, Billy Geldhauser, Tara Geldhauser, Mateo Neandross and Eli Neandross and great grandson Jose Saurez III. Her sister Helene Carskadden and her husband Gary also survive. Lyn was born in Demarest NJ in 1941 and attended Northern Valley HS, Georgian Court University and Caldwell College. She was a math teacher in the Howell NJ school system and at Rumson Country Day School. Lyn was deeply religious and was active at St. Dominic's RC Church teaching CCD and attending daily Mass. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Dominic's RC Church, Brick NJ at 10:00AM on Friday June 28, 2019. In lieu of flowers please donate in Lyn's memory to Deborah Hospital, Browns Mills, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 24, 2019