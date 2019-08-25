Services
Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 359-4481
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maj. Beale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maj. Frederick Talmadge Beale Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maj. Frederick Talmadge Beale Jr. Obituary
Maj. Frederick Talmadge Beale, Jr.

Richmond, VA - Beale, Maj. Frederick Talmadge, Jr., USMC, Ret., a decorated career Marine who served in two wars, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Retreat Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. He was 69.

Funeral services for Maj. Beale will be held at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., Richmond, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 2 p.m., with visitation an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.

Maj. Beale is survived by his wife, Nancy (Nan) R. Beale of Richmond; his daughter, Alaina "Lainie" Smith, and son-in-law, Randy Smith, both of N.C.; his son, Frederick "Derick" T. Beale III, and daughter-in-law, Kourtney Beale, both of N.C.; a stepdaughter, Whitney Melton, and her husband, Andrew Melton, both of Richmond; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and his beloved Bernese Mountain Dog, Jack.

Maj. Beale grew up in Hampton, the only child of Frederick Talmadge Beale and Martha Virginia Aderholt. He graduated from University of South Carolina, where he participated in the school's Naval Reserve Officer Training Program. He then joined the United States Marine Corps and was commissioned a second lieutenant.

Maj. Beale served in Vietnam and later in the first Gulf War. He was a communications and intelligence officer and was involved in the development of advanced military technologies.

Upon retiring, Maj. Beale settled in N.J., where he worked as a program manager for Booz Allen Hamilton and a vice president for JB Management Software Development Co.

After retiring from corporate life, Maj. Beale resettled in Richmond, Va. Flowers may be sent to Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maj.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now