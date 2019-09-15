|
Major General(Ret) Patrick Joseph Kelly
Brielle - Major General (Ret) Patrick Joseph Kelly was born in New Canaan, CT on September 2, 1937. He attended St. Basil's Preparatory School prior to attending Marquette University. Within Marquette he completed the Reserve Officers Training Corps and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant receiving a Bachelors of Science degree in Civil Engineering in 1959 in Milwaukee, WI. He also holds a Master of Science degree in Nuclear Physics from the Naval Post Graduate School and a Doctor of Philosophy in Applied Science from the University of California Davis. His military education includes the engineering officer basic and advanced course, the Army Command and General Staff College, and the Army War College.
His 33 year military career included two tours of duty in the Vietnam War, A Near East Project in Israel supporting the 1979 Camp David Peace Accord, a tour of duty during the Gulf War in Kuwait and various commands throughout the U.S. His awards and decorations received include the Bronze Star Medal (two awards), Meritorious Service Award (two awards), Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal and the Army Achievement Medal. He also wore the Parachutist Badge and the Ranger Tab upon completion of Ranger School. Following his retirement of 33 years from the Army in 1992, Major General (Ret) Patrick J. Kelly worked as a senior engineer executive for Waste Management in Chicago, IL, Rust International in Washington D.C. and Weston Solutions in West Chester, PA and as a Military Consultant for the International Longshoremen's Association until the present time.
Major General (Ret) Patrick Joseph Kelly is survived by his beautiful and loving wife, Marilyn Ann Kelly, with their four children Karen, Patrick, Megan and Marilyn. He is also the proud grandfather of nine grandchildren. He is the son of the late Patrick J. Kelly and Mary Kate Kelly. His surviving immediate family also include his sisters Ann Connell, Rose Sutherland, Marguerite Comerford, and Sheila Reidell.
The visitation is being held Tuesday at Neary Quinn Funeral Home in Manasquan, NJ on September 17, 2019 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. The family is asking in lieu of flowers please share any donations to the s and . The funeral Mass is being held at 10am at St. Dominic's Church in Brick, NJ on Wednesday September 18, 2019. Following the Mass, the Burial will be held at 12:30pm at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ.
