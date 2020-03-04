Services
Ely Funeral Home
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:30 PM
Salvation Army Asbury Park Corps
605 Asbury Avenue
Asbury Park, NJ
Major Jean H. Booth

Major Jean H. Booth Obituary
Major Jean H. Booth

Asbury Park - Major Jean H. Booth of Asbury Park, age 83, was Promoted to Glory on Saturday, February 29, 2020 surrounded by family. She is survived by her sister, Cheryl; sons Paul (Marylu), Mark, Brian (Lisa) and several grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30pm on March 14, 2020 at The Salvation Army Asbury Park Corps, 605 Asbury Avenue, Asbury Park. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
