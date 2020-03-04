|
Major Jean H. Booth
Asbury Park - Major Jean H. Booth of Asbury Park, age 83, was Promoted to Glory on Saturday, February 29, 2020 surrounded by family. She is survived by her sister, Cheryl; sons Paul (Marylu), Mark, Brian (Lisa) and several grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30pm on March 14, 2020 at The Salvation Army Asbury Park Corps, 605 Asbury Avenue, Asbury Park. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020