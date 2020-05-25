Majorie Flock
Majorie Flock

Colts Neck - Marjorie Flock, 94, of Colts Neck, passed away on May 24, 2020, at The Reformed Church Home in Old Bridge, NJ. She was born in Rouseville, PA. She graduated from the Franklin Business College, graduated from Grove City College with a B.A. degree in music education, and also did graduate work at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. After teaching music in PA, she moved to New Jersey and worked at Watson Research Laboratories. Marjorie was a member of the Colts Neck Reformed Church where she served as choir director for both senior and youth choirs, taught music to pre-school children, and volunteered her love of music to Head Start. She also was a volunteer teacher at Discovery House. An accomplished organist, she was a member of the American Guild of Organists having achieved numerous levels of certification.

Marjorie was predeceased by her husband, William Flock. She is survived by her daughter, Christina Weh of Colts Neck; son, William and his wife, Sherri, of Tipp City, OH; and grandchildren Katie and husband Rob, John, Wesley, and Charles; and great-grandsons, Jared and Alex.

Arrangements are being handled by the Freeman Funeral Home. To leave a condolence, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com. Due to the current Covid-19 situation there will be a private service. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Colts Neck Reformed Church's Memorial fund.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 25 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

