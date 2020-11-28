1/1
Malvina M. Miller
Malvina M. Miller

Whiting - Malvina M. Miller, 95, of Whiting passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Malvina was a schoolteacher for Knollwood School, Fair Haven before retiring. Prior to that Malvina was a nurse at Newark Beth Israel Hospital, Newark. Born in Newark, she resided in Newburgh, NY, and Fair Haven before moving to Whiting in 2001. Malvina was a member of Toms River Presbyterian Church, Toms River. Malvina was a past Girl Scout leader and was involved with Pop Warner. She was a model with Sepia for charity. Malvina volunteered with special needs children, teaching them to read, write, cook, sew, and crochet. She touched many lives and changed many lives. She was known as Mom, Mom Miller to them all. Malvina was predeceased by her husband Robert in 1977, her son Keith in 2019, her parents James & Helen Stewart, and her granddaughter Rochel Robinson in 2020. Malvina is survived by 3 sons Mark & Clinton of Whiting, Brett of Atlanta, GA, lifetime chosen daughters and sons Suzanne Marie Patrick Bolen, Geri James, Frank Allen & Willie James, 5 grandchildren Rhonda Ivory, Andre Howard, Yolanda English, Dwayne Haskins, Priest Armour and her dear friend Lorie DeHaan of Whiting. Visitation 10am-12pm with services at 12pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Whiting. Entombment to follow at Whiting Memorial Park, Whiting.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
