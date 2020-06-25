Manuel P. Maldonado
Manuel P. Maldonado

Manuel P. Maldonado, 91, of Toms River, NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, he moved to NY. A man of faith he loved singing in his church choir. Manuel proudly served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. In 1955 he married Irma, his wife of 50 years. They resided in Brooklyn NY before moving to Pine Bush NY in 1967. He was employed by N.Y. State Department of Corrections in Wallkill, NY as a Correctional Officer for 17 years, retiring in 2002. Manuel was a talented musician who loved playing his conga to Latin music. He loved gathering with family, dancing, traveling and the beach. He was an avid reader.

Manuel was predeceased by his beloved wife Irma, his parents Aniano Maldonado and Francis (Perez) Maldonado. Surviving are his daughter Lillian Maldonado-Cilento and her husband Louis of Toms River; his grandchildren Lou and his wife Courtney, Vincent and Anita; and his cherished great grandson Brody. He is also survived by many loving and caring nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Justin the Martyr Church, 975 Fischer Blvd., Toms River. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Toms River. The Funeral Home will be enforcing social distancing and capacity limits will be in effect as per the governor's orders.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
