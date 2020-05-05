Manuel Pereira
Bayville - Manuel "Manny" Pereira, age 75, passed away peacefully at home Saturday May 2nd surrounded by his family. He was a veteran of the US Army where he served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969 in the 589th Engineer's Battalion, building bridges. Manny was a brilliantly skilled Carpenter for over 55 years designing and building the home where he resided and raised his family for over 46 years. For the last 20 years, Manny worked for the Carpenters Union Local 255 at Six Flags Great Adventure, fixing and building countless things around the park, which included climbing the El Toro roller coaster for routine maintenance. One of his favorite areas to work in was the Safari. Manny's love of all creatures carried over to this part of the park. Manny was never at a loss for words for quick laughs and jokes. He was loved by all who knew him. Manny is predeceased by his wife Kathleen Pereira and one grandchild Alexander Caton. Surviving are his two children Sandra Kaltz and Naomi Caton, and five grandchildren, Mason Kaltz, 16; Riley Kaltz, 11; Grace Caton, 12; Ryan Caton, 6; and Kathleen Caton, 2.
Due to the covid-19 virus, services will be held at a later date to ensure friends and family can gather to remember this wonderful man. Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals O'Connell Chapel 706 Rt. 9 Bayville, NJ is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 5 to May 6, 2020.