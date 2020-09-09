1/1
Manuel Rivera
Manuel Rivera

Freehold - MANUEL RIVERA, JR., 66 of Freehold died Friday, September 4 after a brave two year struggle with Stage 4 squamous cell carcinoma, prior to fighting two years of bladder cancer

which was in remission. Manuel was always a fighter and will be remembered for his ability to overcome the many obstacles he faced in life. Born and raised in East Harlem, NYC, he resettled in Freehold in 1980. He was a beloved and well respected residential preservation manager and maintenance supervisor for the Stonehurst Condominium Association for over 15 years. He also helped build Freehold Raceway Mall. His love and passion for music played

a strong role in his life. He played numerous instruments including the trumpet, trombone and was a dedicated conga player.

Manuel was preceded in death by his parents, Ana Maria and Manuel Rivera. He is survived by his children Cassandra, Jillian, son-in-law Kittysuk, Manuel Jr., Marisol, Jonathan, Victor, Michael, Tiarra, his grandchildren Arianna, Christian, Raymond, Jocelyn, Brooklyn and sister, Sandra and brother-in-law Peter.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 12 from 1-4p.m.at the Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main Street in Freehold. To find directions or leave a message of condolence, please visit the website at www.freemanfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Freeman Funeral Home
47 East Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0808
