11/01/64 - 10/28/17

In loving memory of Manuel Winthrop Holcombe of Spartanburg SC, born as Jimmie Charles Livingston on Nov. 1, 1964 in Lakewood, NJ, who passed away from this life on Oct. 28, 2017. He was predeceased by his adopted parents - Winthrop M. Holcombe and Matilda J. Beverly Holcombe (who had resided in Neptune, NJ for many years before relocating to the South), and an adopted sister - Michele Holcombe Williams of Atlanta, GA. Manny (as he was lovingly called) leaves behind two adopted sisters - Joanne Holcombe Spencer of Bloomfield, NJ and Nancy T. Quarles of Greenwood, SC, and a host of family and friends.

Published in Asbury Park Press on Nov. 1, 2019
